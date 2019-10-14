Mayor's nailbiting stunt helps launch scarefest at Fear Island in Ingoldmells

Expect to be scared - and perhaps get a little wet when you visit Fear Island this Halloween.

Six new attractions. have been introduced for Fantasy Island's Halloween scarefest - and on Friday night some of the town's hardiest souls were introduced to just a few of the characters at a VIP showing of Circus of Screams.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Mark Dannatt with Mayoress Louise Saxon and one of the characters at Fear Island

Among the guests, Skegness Mayor Coun Mark Dannatt took the spooklight in the Big Top to help with some dark magic by removing a nail hammered into the nose of one of the characters,

"It was so real - I could feel it was embedded as I pulled on it," he said "It makes you wonder at what point of your life you realised you can do something like this."

There was also plenty of audience participation during the show, including dodging water guns in a haunted chamber.

Head of marketing Paige Harris said: "We’re extremely excited to welcome our guests back to experience another Spooktacular Halloween event with us here at Fear Island, Fantasy Island.

Mayor Coun Mark Dannatt removes a nail from the nose of a character in the Circus of Screams show at Fantasy Island.

"This year there are six new attractions and three new shows, as well as hosting three free firework displays.

"We are continually working hard to provide brand new experiences to our visitors and hope that they have a fun-filled thrilling time."

Torchure

Descend below the medieval Fortress of Fear to pay your respects to the late Master of the Castle... with only a candle to light your path, venture into the dread-filled dungeons and catacombs. Will the darkness consume you, or will you survive the trial of Torchure?

Circus of Screams

Psycho Vault

Following the unsuccessful exorcism of Psycho Mansion in October 2018, the manse was dismantled brick by brick, banishing the insidious 'Phantom' forever... but the real horror lies beneath - a labyrinth of vaults hidden deep beneath the ground has been uncovered, the hideout of infamous serial killer Edward Slice and his band of murderous cohorts - the Psycho Vault has been breached, and YOU are its latest victiim.

Mambo

Stand in the shadow of Mambo, the bewitched guardian protector of Voodoo Bay. Given life by sorcery this diva doll is happy to pose for a selfie but be warned – the encounter might leave you in stitches!

Fear Island

Voodoo Bay

Join a sinister soiree in Voodoo Bay where live music, food and beverage outlets and an exotic atmosphere present a nightly flame-lit celebration of Haitian dark magic.

Fear Island is open to the public until November 3. For more details visit here.