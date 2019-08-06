Mayor of Skegness joins family and friends for Pat's 100th birthday

Family and friends have gathered to wish a very special Skegness lady happy 100th birthday.

The Mayor of Skegness Coun Mark Dannatt was special; guest when they gathered for a surprise party for Pat (Violet) Watson at the Philip Grove Community Centre.

Pat, who lives at Longhurst Lodge assisted living, said she had a lovely time. "It was such a lovely surprise," she said. "I count myself very lucky."

A widow, Violet moved to Skegness more than 10 years ago to be closer to her family - her daughter and grand-daughter also live close by and her son also visits regularly. Before she retired she was a supervisor at Philips in London.

Family friend Sarah Salter got in touch with the Standard to tell is about Violet's party and that the Mayor would be going along.

Coun Dannatt said: "It was a pleasure to be invited to the party. Pat is such a lovely lady - full of the joys of life. It's hard to believe she is 100."

The 100th birthday card from the Queen is now on show on the wall of Pat's home - but you probably won't find her at home looking at it too much.

"I'm often out and about," she said. "I have a friend with a car and we go all over and I also like to get out in my chair."

When she is at home she has lots of hobbies to keep her busy, including reading, knitting and crochet. "The secret to a long life is to enjoy it and be as happy as possible," she said. "And not get drunk - although a little social drink doesn't hurt."