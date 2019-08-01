Mayor drops in to celebrate re-opening of Seaview chippy in Skegness

Skegness firefighters were among the first customers to enjoy a fish takeaway after a popular local chippy rose from the ashes and re-opened

Customers were devastated in January when a blaze ripped through Seaview Fisheries in Seaview Road, destroying its new kitchen, the fryers and the seating area.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Mark Dannatt joins Seaview Fisheries owner Marie Ramsay and her daughter, Lindsay for the re-opening of the chippy.

Staff vowed to be back open as soon as possible - and that day came yesterday at 4.30pm after a refurbishment costing nearly £200,000..

Owner for 13 years Marie Ramsay said it had been a tough seven months getting everything ready. "Everything was destroyed in the fire.

"We had been on our way from a holiday in Benidorm when the fire started and when we touched down my phone just kept pinging with people trying to get in contact.

"I just collapsed when they told me. There had been a gas explosion under the fridge and fire gutted the whole building. Before we went away we had just had a new kitchen in and refurbished the toilets and thought we were done with refurbishments.

You can't miss out on chips on 'fish Friday, especially when you are the Mayor of Skegness. Coun Mark Dannatt collects his order from the owner of Seaview Fisheries, Marie Ramsay.

"But we lost everything and have had to start again from scratch."

It was hoped the fish shop, which employs 14 people, would be back open by Easter. However, getting quotes for the building works through for the insurance company and dealing with a discovery of asbestos meant a lot had to be done before they could really get started putting things back together.

"It's been a tough seven months and we've had laughter and tears along the way," said Marie. "But we are so glad to be back open now. The support from the public has been out of this world and seeing regulars come back already makes it all worthwhile."

Among those queuing up at Seaview Fisheries to join in the celebrations was the Mayor of Skegness, Coun Mark Dannatt.

Customers celebrating the re-opening of Seaview Fisheries.

"It means a lot for this end of town for the chippy to be open again," he said. "It was a devastating fire seven months ago. People on social media have been asking when is it going to be open again and I think it's great it is open - and it looks fantastic."

Already the word is getting around Skegness, Caz Nampahc posted on social media: "I am so happy because the Seaview Fisheries will be up and running.."

Nick Wason commented: "This is great news for the town. Well done and good luck to all at Seaview Fisheries. Can't wait to get a decent chip delivery again."

Wayne Burles described it as The Proper Little Chippy, Skeggy! He said: "So happy to see Seaview Chippy back up and trading. After a torrid seven months 'number one' is back. Good luck to all the Ramsays and Webbs. Look forward to having my usual."