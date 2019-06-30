Mablethorpe’s Guide Dogs seeks treasurer

When it comes to enjoying retirement, Lincolnshire resident Doug West has found just the right formula.

Doug began volunteering with national charity Guide Dogs over 30 years ago, and still dedicates his spare time today as a volunteer treasurer for his local fundraising group.

The charity is appealing for more volunteers like Doug, who could spare just a few hours a week to volunteer as a fundraising group treasurer in the Mablethorpe area.

The role is flexible and can be fitted around work or other commitments, and training and support is provided.

Doug said: “I retired 16 years ago and I didn’t want my skills to go to waste. Volunteering helps me to remain active and my role as treasurer keeps my brain ticking over.

“I love meeting people and I get to attend events and keep in touch with all my friends at Guide Dogs.”

Anyone interested in the Mablethorpe role will need to have basic mathematical skills, be confident handling cash and be able to use email and spreadsheets.

Responsibilities include maintaining accurate records of income and expenditure, banking funds, carrying out associated activities and providing regular financial updates to the local group and Guide Dogs.

Volunteer and you will be reimbursed for any out of pocket expenses.

If you think you have what it takes to be a treasurer, you will need to be 18 years of age and willing to undergo some basic training.

For more information about the role or volunteering for Guide Dogs, contact Community Fundraising Development Officer, Jane Shelley, on 0345 143 0221 or email her at Jane.Shelley@guidedogs.org.uk.