Local lawyer from Skegness proves she's a cut above

A local lawyer from Skegness has a new look after chopping 13 inches off her hair to raise money for the Little Princess Trust.

Amanda Smith - a Personal Injury Lawyer at Hodgkinsons Solicitors - took the brave decision for a day of fundraising to raise hundreds for the Little Princess Trust.

Amanda Smith - a Personal Injury Lawyer atHodgkinsons Solicitors - cut 13 inches off her hair for the Little Princess Trust.

For almost 20 years Amanda has helped victims of accidents to claim compensation for their injuries, so her colleagues were not surprised when the announced her latest selfless act.

Ut was in April that she made the pledge to have her hair cut short and donate it along with any sponsorship monies received to the Little Princess Trust.

The hair cut took place on Friday during a day of in-house fundraising, including a dress down day, in which employees made a donation to attend work in casual clothing,

a bake sale, in which employees baked and sold cakes for donations, and a very special raffle.

A bake sale was also held to raise funds.

Employees who took part in the raffle also entered for their chance to cut Amanda’s hair off!

The winner of the raffle, and Amanda’s hairdresser for the day was Lisa Willard, a Legal Secretary at Hodgkinsons Solicitors.

By hosting this day of fundraising in support of Amanda’s cause, Hodgkinsons successfully raised £506.63 of which £171.16 was raised through donations from The Electric Center in Skegness.

Amanda’s hair was measured to be 13 inches long and will be used to make a wig for a child or young person who is suffering hair loss due to an illness such as Cancer or Alopecia.

For these children, receiving a wig can transform their lives by providing them with confidence and the encouragement they need to carry on fighting through the most difficult stage of their lives.

By taking on this challenge, Amanda originally set herself a target to raise £500 for her chosen charity. Through the contributions made during Hodgkinsons’ day of

fundraising, Amanda has successfully raised £1,036.63!.

This is a substantial amount of money which will help the charity to continue their future research into Childhood Cancer.

Amanda Smith said: “The thought of the haircut was definitely nerve wrecking but very much worth it! I feel very proud that I can help to change the life of someone else simply by having my hair cut! If this is all that it takes to give a young person who is dealing with hair loss the confidence and motivation they need, I would encourage

everyone I know to do the same!”

There is still time to sponsor Amanda if you would like to contribute to this fantastic cause!

To make a donation please visit the Justgiving page here.or take g a cash donation to the reception of the offices in Heath Road.