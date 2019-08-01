Joy as Seaview chippy in Skegness re-opens after fire

Fish and chip lovers are celebrating tonight because a popular fish and chip chop in Skegness has risen from the ashes of a fire that completely gutted the property.

Customers were devastated in January when the blaze ripped through Seaview Fisheries in Seaview Road in January, destroying its new kitchen, the fryers and the seating area.

The new fryers.

The owners vowed to be back open as soon as possible - and that day came today at 4.30pm.

Already the word is getting around Skegness, Caz Nampahc posted on social media: "I am so happy because the Seaview Fisheries will be up and running from 16.30 today."

Nick Wason commented: "This is great news for the town. Well done and good luck to all at Seaview Fisheries. Can't wait to get a decent chip delivery again."

Wayne Burles described it as The Proper Little Chippy, Skeggy! He said: "So happy to see Seaview Chippy back up and trading. After a torrid seven months 'number one' is back. Good luck to all the Ramsays and Webbs. Look forward to having my usual."

The new counter.