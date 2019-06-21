Jolly helps open new Garden of Five Senses at Skegness care home

A Skegness care home has officially opened a new resource for residents and their families – helped by the resort’s most famous face.

Syne Hills Care Home, in Syne Avenue, recently welcomed the Jolly Fisherman to unveil the new feature, dubbed the Garden of Five Senses.

It was created by the care home’s maintenance operator Dean Meazza, helped by residents.

As its name would suggest, the space takes inspiration from the five senses – sight, hearing, smell, taste, and touch.

As such, it includes flowers to smell, fruit to taste, and opportunities to make music.

The use of the five senses in the design is based on research that they can help people who have dementia.

Following the official opening of the garden, the care home staged an Olympics event in the area, including such games as hook a duck and an egg and spoon race.

All those who took part were given a medal and a certificate.

The event was deemed such a success the care home now plans to hold it annually.