Happy 102nd birthday to Alice Snow! Alice, of Eresby Care Home in Spilsby, celebrated her big day yesterday (Thursday) with family, residents and staff.

Born in Watford, she went into National Service after leaving school and came to live in Lincolnshire along with her family.

Alice Snow (right) celebrating her 102nd birthday. ANL-190524-131744001

She has been a resident of the care home for the past three years.