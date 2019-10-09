Intrepid duo from Skegness to trek Great Wall of China for charity

Two employees of a Skegness solicitors' firm are preparing to begin their journey to China to complete their biggest charity challenge yet - the Great Wall of China trek.

Earlier this year, Maisie Whittam (Marketing Assistant) and Sue Tough (Receptionist) at Hodgkinsons Solicitors, volunteered to participate in the Great Wall of China trek, which was organised by St Barnabas Hospice Lincolnshire.

For eight months staff have been fundraising whilst Maisie and Sue have been training in the run up to the challenge.

The trek will take place over five days, for approximately 30 hours, covering over 50 kilometres of rugged and broken terrain.

Due to the mountainous landscape and timeworn construction it has been estimated that trekking one mile will take one hour.

Hodgkinsons' initial fundraising goal was £6,250.00 which is a significant amount of money for the charity which will allow them to continue providing care to the local people of Lincolnshire who are living with terminal or life limiting illnesses.

Through hosting various events such as in-house bake sales and their first ever ‘Summer Charity Ball’, Hodgkinsons have successfully raised £7,900.00 which means that an additional

£1,650.00 has been raised!

Sue Tough, Receptionist at Hodgkinsons Solicitors commented: “I hope that by taking part in this challenge we can help to raise awareness of St Barnabas Hospice Lincolnshire and the fantastic work they do within our local community.

"By raising such a significant amount of money, we can help the charity to deliver palliative care for many years to come.”

It is anticipated that the challenge ahead will be very difficult as it is like nothing which Maisie and Sue have ever done before.

Their preparation is just a stepping-stone for what is to come, nevertheless, the challenge is in aid of a fantastic and worthy cause who will benefit massively through Maisie and Sue’s hard work.

As Maisie and Sue depart from Skegness on Saturday October 12, Hodgkinsons will be providing updates throughout their journey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

If you are interested in making a donation visit https://www.hodgkinsons.co.uk/about-us/corporate-social-responsibility/china-challenge-2019-1