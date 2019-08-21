IN PICTURES: Hundreds turn out for Picnic in the Park in Spilsby

Hundreds of people gathered at Spilsby Recreation Ground on Sunday for Picnic in the Park – a joint venture between Spilsby Town Council and the young people of the National Citizen Service (NCS).

The event included exotic animals, birds of prey, a bouncy castle, an assault course, a tug of war contest and a raffle. It ended with a colour run, which saw 46 adults and children pelted with powdered paint by volunteers (who also got covered in powder).

The NCS is a programme for 15 to 17-year-olds to learn new skills, and, in that spirit, much of the organising for the event was done by local participants. This is the second time the event has been held and it is hoped it will grow into an annual occasion.

The Mayor of Spilsby Coun Terry Taylor described it as a ‘resounding success’, and said proceeds would be split between the NCS and his chosen charities.

“It was truly a day of fun and so rewarding to see so many families having a wonderful time,” he said. “Hopefully we can do these same next year.”