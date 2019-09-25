In Bloom award success for Alford and other Neighbourhood News

Litter picking sessions, new wild flower beds, and hand-made Martian mice have helped Alford towards success in the East Midlands in Bloom competition.

The annual competition forms part of the Royal Horticultural Society’s Britain in Bloom campaign.

It aims to encourage the improvement of surroundings through the imaginative use of horticulture, achieve a litter-free and sustainable environment, and bring communities together.

This year, following a visit by judges in July, Alford has been awarded Silver Gilt – repeating last year’s success.

Glynis Docker, co-organiser, said: “Judges commented on our enthusiasm and were impressed with the support we got for all our events.”

This included the Great Alford Mouse Trail, which saw hundreds of hand-crafted mice (this year on a Martian theme) go on display in the town.

Also coming in for praise, Glynis said, were the floral displays (done on a theme of red) and the clean-up of the lay-by in Mablethorpe Road, supported by Alford Town Council.

Alongside the overal Silver Gilt, Alford Manor House won Gold in the Best Retail/Commercial Premises category, while a private residence in Chauntry Road won Silver for its formal and traditionally planted garden.

In addition, a special Judges Award went to Ruth and Rose Taylor for adopting a bench and converting it and the beautifying the surrounding area.

Glynis said: “I think with these four awards we should be especially proud of our achievements – particularly as we have had some challenges with damage and anti-social behaviour towards our floral displays.

“We are very grateful to all the volunteers and the support we get from the community – shops, businesses, and residents.”

Glynis is pictured receiving the award from one of the judges, Simon Lucas.

BILSBY

* Cash for canines

An open day held at Bilsby Canine Hydrotherapy on Sunday has raised £110 for the charity K9 Heroes - which supports canine service dogs in the UK.

The hydrotherapy centre for dogs is situated in Back Lane, Bilsby, Alford.

BURGH LE MARSH

* Coffee morning

A Macmillan coffee morning is to take place at Burgh Baptist Community Church on Friday, September 27, 10am-2pm.

People are invited to bring along cakes to be sold at the event. Every penny raised will mean Macmillan can help more people with cancer.

* Knit and Natter

The Knit and Natter group offers the chance to enhance your needlework or share your skills while meeting new people.

The group meets on Thursdays, from 2-4pm, at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Enquiries: 01754 811260.

* Friendship group

The Phoenix Group offers support and friendship for those facing loneliness from various circumstances, and prayer is available if desired. The group also enjoy outings to different venues and guest speakers from time to time.

Meetings are held on Wednesdays from 10.30am to 12pm, at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

For more information contact Sue on 01754 762098.

* Dance exercise

The Dance Fit group on Wednesday afternoons offers music and fitness at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Dance yourself fit to a variety of music from 2-3pm, and step lively for line dancing from 3-4pm. Beginners’ tuition is available.

Enquiries: 01754 810105.

* Parish Nursing

Burgh Baptist Community Church hosts a coffee morning and parish nurse session every Friday from 10am to 12pm.

Visit parish nurse Adele Pratt for health advice, a blood pressure check and tips on weight management and wellbeing.

No appointment necessary.

The team is also available for support and prayer if desired. Scones and hot drinks are available, along with a warm welcome.

Burgh Baptist Community Church now also hosts a parish nurse session on Tuesday from 2-4pm at Burgh Library and Community Hub. No appointments necessary.

CROFT MARSH

* Women’s Institute

The speaker at the latest meeting of Croft Marsh & District WI was Chrissie Chapman, who entertained members with a PowerPoint presentation entitled Catwalk: A History of Fashion Models.

The group heard about the beginnings of modelling in the 19th century, learned more about pioneers in the world of fashion like Coco Chanel, and enjoyed a trip down memory lane with mention of Twiggy, Mary Quant and Jean Shrimpton from the Swinging Sixties.

The next meeting is on Thursday, October 10, at 7.30pm, when the speaker will be James Simpson from Lincolnshire Bat Rescue.

MUMBY

* Sale

There will be a table top sale at Mumby Church on Saturday, September 28, from 10am to 2pm.

Refreshments, including scones, toasted teacakes, and homemade cakes, will be available.

Enquires: 01507 490215.

STICKFORD

* Prize bingo

Prize Bingo will be held in Stickford Community Centre on Monday, September 30.

Doors open at 6.45pm, with play beginning at 7.30pm.

Everyone is welcome.

* Coffee Morning

Stickford Community Centre will be the venue for a Macmillan coffee morning on Friday, September 27, from 10.30am to 12pm.

Anyone who is able to donate cakes for the refreshments is asked to bring them to the event. There will also be a raffle for Macmillan for which prizes would be gratefully received. Details from Jill on 01205 480249.

