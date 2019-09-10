Hundreds raised at charity milestones in Skegness

Skegness Mayor Coun Mark Dannatt has had a busy few weeks supporting charity milestones.

Coun Dannatt was there to give Filbert Fox, Leicester City's beloved Club mascot, a big Skegness welcome after he embarked on a mammoth 88-mile cycle ride to the resort to raise money for The Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Foundation.

A charity Footput match raised 200 for the Mayor's charity.

He also went along to the Welcome Inn in Burgh Road for the presentation of a cheque for £5,000 for MacMillan Cancer Support, raised at the Skegness Mini Fest weekend in July.

It was off with his chain though when Danno's Diamonds took on Andy's Aces in a 18-hole charity Footput match, held on the pitch on SouthParade.

The event raised £200 for the Mayor's charities - .Stand Up To Cancer and St Barnabas Hospice.