How vital end of life care reaches patient in floods at Great Steeping

Floods could not stop vital end of life care reaching a resident in Great Steeping.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue took Tracey Fiddler and Lisa Chapman of Bluebird Care to their customer in a dinghy.

This is just one example of the beyond amazing support emergency services have given communities affected by flooding.

Bluebird recruitment manager Harriet Webber said she was very proud of her team and grateful for the support of Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

"I thought I would send you an image our our care workers in the floods around Spilsby area getting assisted by the fire brigade to reach the home of one of our customer's in need of palliative (end of life) care," she told the Standard.

"The care workers provide medication and general personal care four times a day and when they found they were unable to get through to the customer's house due to the flood water Lincs Fire and Rescue, who were assisting other local residents at the time, came to the rescue.

"They took our care workers in their dinghy to our customers front door and back again to their cars when finished! How amazing is that! "