Hop on board this weekend for a chance to win Giveaways with the Seasiders

Families who love riding the Seasider buses along the Lincolnshire coast have a treat this weekend with a huge ticket giveaway.

Stagecoach East Midlands and Lincs FM presenters and street team will be aboard Roly today (Saturday) from 11.30am to 1.30pm, armed with 50 envelopes containing quiz questions with a chance to win prizes.

Customers will get to choose an envelope, answer a question and could win one of the following:

 Skegness dayrider tickets

 Skegness family day out tickets

 10 Golden tickets including Family day tickets for use across the region plus

£250 cash

There will also be some goody bags for the children so they can join in the fun as well.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director, Stagecoach East Midlands said: “We are having a huge giveaway to celebrate the summer holidays and to thank all our customers this weekend.

"We have some fantastic prizes to giveaway with Lincs FM and would encourage holiday-makers and residents in Skegness to come along, spot Roly and get onboard for their chance to win”

The Seasiders have been back for the summer season since March 2019, helping holiday-makers and residents enjoy their holidays with childrens’ tickets from £1 per trip, with adult trips £1.80, or dayriders from £3.60. Weekly tickets can also be purchased for both services from £13.

The latest Seasiders’ storybook ‘Sweetie Enters the Olympics’ is on sale for £2.50, with 40% of the proceeds going to Active Lincolnshire to help with their goal to get people active and improve well-being.

For further information and detailed timetables please visit: https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/east-midlands/skegness-seasiders