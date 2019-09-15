High note for piano students in Skegness

Five students at Skegness Piano Academy have hit the high note with successes at GCSE.

Thirteen-year-old Rhianna has achieved Grade 7 - the equivalent of an A

Also achieving Grade 7 is Kai, who at just 14 joined the course half way through and completed it in just a year.

Other successes were:

Jack (16) - Grade 4 (C)

Ashley (16)- Grade 5 (B)

Hanley (16)- Grade 5 (B)

Hayley Brown, of Skegness Acadeny, said: "We are really proud of how hard these students have worked to achieve these results.

"Our tutor Grahame has done a great job dedicating his time and effort to teach and support these pupils which shows in this great set of results."