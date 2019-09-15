High note for piano students in Skegness

Kai and Rhianna with Grahame, their GCSE music tutor.
Five students at Skegness Piano Academy have hit the high note with successes at GCSE.

Thirteen-year-old Rhianna has achieved Grade 7 - the equivalent of an A

Also achieving Grade 7 is Kai, who at just 14 joined the course half way through and completed it in just a year.

Other successes were:

Jack (16) - Grade 4 (C)

Ashley (16)- Grade 5 (B)

Hanley (16)- Grade 5 (B)

Hayley Brown, of Skegness Acadeny, said: "We are really proud of how hard these students have worked to achieve these results.

"Our tutor Grahame has done a great job dedicating his time and effort to teach and support these pupils which shows in this great set of results."