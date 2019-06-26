Group of more than 100 cyclists descend on Skegness in annual charity ride

A group of more than 100 cyclists descended on Skegness last Saturday as part of an annual charity bike ride.

The fundraiser, which this year was being held for a 12th time, sees staff from British Gypsum’s plant, in Leicestershire, plus family and friends, cycle from the site to Skegness.

This year, proceeds are going to the breast cancer unit at Nottingham’s City Hospital and it is thought between £10,000 and 15,000 has been raised for the cause.

Phil Johnson, 53, of Nottingham, who helps organise the rides, paid tribute to all those who supported the event, including British Gypsum, family and friends, a farmer’s wife in Wainfleet who helped the riders find an alternative route due to the flooding (a ‘star’, he said), and the welcoming people of Skegness.