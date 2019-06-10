‘Gorgeous floofball’ owl chicks are found at Gunby Hall and Gardens

Conservation volunteers at Gunby Hall and Gardens got a pleasant surprise when they discovered two fluffy chicks in a tawny owl’s nest box.

The Gunby estate, between Spilsby and Skegness, is home to several tawny and barn owls, and volunteers at the site are doing their bit to ensure the birds thrive.

Volunteers check the owl nesting box at Gunby Hall and Gardens.

Gunby Hall’s visitor experience manager Astrid Gatenby said: “The two chicks were weighed, ringed and checked for any injuries. Both chicks passed their assessment with flying colours and were put back in the owl box again.

“The specialist volunteers will check the owl box again in a year’s time to hopefully find another mum or mum-to-be in residence.”

Calling the owl chicks ‘gorgeous floofballs - Astrid added: “We hope they all live well and prosper.”

But it’s not just owls - the site’s nest boxes attract - a family of kestrels was found to be using one recently - and raising four healthy chicks.

One of the sleepy tawny owl chicks.

Have you managed to capture a photo of wildlife prospering at Gunby Hall and Gardens? Email gemma.gadd@jpimedia.co.uk.

Volunteers give the tawny owl mum a check-over.

The owl is ringed.

The owlets at Gunby estate. Photos: National Trust.

The healthy little tawny owl is one of several resident owls at the Gunby estate. Photos: National Trust

One of the healthy tawny owl chicks. Photos: National Trust