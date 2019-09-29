Goldwings roar into town to light up Skegness

Bikers from all over the country roared into Skegness for the Goldwing Light Parade.

Hundreds of people lined the streets as darkness fell last night to see the dazzling display and wave to the riders, many in fancy dress, who hooted their horns as they passed by.

Skegness Light Parade. Photo: Barry Robinson.

The event is now in its sixth year, and attracts more than 100 bikers - and the Mayor of Skegness Coun Mark Dannatt was lucky enough to have a ride.

It is organised by Mark Sands, a representative of the Lincolnshire region of the Goldwing Owners Club of Great Britain.

Last year’s event saw £4,000 raised on the day in aid of Skegness RNLI.

During the day the bikes lined up outside Hildred’s Shopping Centre and along Beresford Avenue.

The parade then left Beresford Avenue for the light parade at 7.30pm, going along Grand Parade and North Parade twice, before leaving Skegness along Lumley Road and heading to Golden Palm Resort.

Afterwards, spectators had an added treat with a fireworks display above Busters bar.

