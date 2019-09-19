Get ready for the grand parade in Mablethorpe!

A jam-packed day full of fun and activities is taking place at the Mablethorpe Carnival this week, culminating with the ‘Grand Parade’ on Saturday afternoon (September 21).

This year’s Carnival Queen, Chelsea Beech, along with her Maids of Honour, Prince and Princesses, and Queen Mother, will be in attendance during the weekend and taking pride of place with the town’s mayor, Carl Tebbutt, and consort Helen Parkhurst,

This year's Carnival Queen, Chelsea Beech, with two Maids of Honour.

The grand parade, which sets off from Queen’s Park at 3pm on Saturday, will include two marching bands, floats, dancers and performers, alongside a number of walking groups from charities and associations in the area.

Vintage cars and local car clubs will also be joining the event, along with two buses and a penny-farthing bicycle.

In Queen’s Park there will be entertainment from midday onwards, with three different dancing displays, a crown bowling competition, and the judging of the best kings and queens.

The commercial and charity stalls will be situated opposite Queen’s Park at the Rose Gardens, and all fair rides will cost just £1 each between 5pm and 8pm.

The Mablethorpe Carnival team 'out and about' last weekend. (Photo: Nevil Brinnen/Adrian Benjamin).

As dusk falls, there will be a laser performance on the North Promenade, with a firework display by the British champions, Selstar Fireworks. A whole host of other activities and entertainment will take place throughout the day.

This weekend’s carnival events coincide with the annual ‘Bathing Beauties’ arts and crafts festival, which has been running since 2006.

The festival will take place at Queen’s Park Promenade between 10am and 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday (September 21-22). Call 01507 479165 for further details.