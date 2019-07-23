Get on ball for picture with Lincoln City champs

Have your picture taken with Lincoln City FC’s League Two Championship Trophy – and you may just bump into a couple of players too!

To mark the opening of Skegness’ new Café Magna – and to preview the major new high wire attraction Altitude44 – the 2019 League Two Championship trophy will be at the venue, right next to Compass Gardens, from 11am until 12.30pm tomorrow (Wednesday, July 24).

Visitors are welcome to take their own pictures with the fantastic trophy, which was presented to Lincoln City as they celebrated their promotion.

At the same time, half a dozen Lincoln City Academy players, in their full kits, will be taking on the Altitude44 challenge – scaling the heights of the UK’s tallest urban high wire, which stands at 21 metres.

Skegness’ biggest and best new attraction, along with Café Magna, has been developed by the Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture and partners East Lindsey

District Council.

The high wire will officially open to the public on Monday, August 5 and booking can be made online at www.altitude44.co.uk. Guests including Skegness Mayor Coun Mark Dannatt took the challenge at a preview launch yesterday (Tuesday). For the full story and pictures, see tomorrow's Skegness Standard.