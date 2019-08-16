Garden is growing lovely thanks to NCS in Skegness

A scheme that puts teenagers at the heart of the community has been supporting a group with learning difficulties during the summer.

National Citizens Service (NCS) Skegness were given County Care as the host for a Social Action project.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Mark Dannatt with members of NCS Skegness at their coffee morning.

County Care is based on Lumley Avenue and is a specialist support provider. for learning disabilities, autism and mental health.

The NCS team of three young people - Amber Dixon, Paris Layzell from Spilsby and Lewis Farrell from Skegness - helped transform County Care's allotment in Grantham Drive.

"County Care’s allotment was in dire need of some TLC as before it was rather sparse and had only a small area for people to sit," said Alexandra Massey, NCS Mentor.

"The group's aim at the start of the social action project was to provide a number of raised beds and a picnic area. They were able to achieve this through a lot of hard work, and fundraising. "

The group also put on a coffee morning with a tombola at St Paul's Baptist Church, attended by the Mayor of Skegness Coun Mark Dannatt. and raised £273.83.

Many businesses also helped make this coffee morning a reality, with Mooch donating cakes, and businesses such as Trawlers Catch, Greenacres, the Coffee Bean and Home FX giving various prizes.

After the coffee morning, a tombola near the checkouts in Tesco at Skegness, raising a further £185.81 - making a total of £459.64.

Alexandra said: "The work started on the allotment during the second week of the social action phase. By the end of the week, the group had successfully built three raised plant beds, bought a bench and a parasol, organised the greenhouse, disposed of rubbish around the compost pile, and bought a small speaker so the residents can enjoy music whilst working on the allotment,"

The closing ceremony was attended by an EBP official, Matt Warman MP, the Skegness Mayor, Coun Mark Dannatt, the residents of County Care and friends/family of the NCS team. "The allotment was officially opened by the guests, and it was a fantastic opportunity for everyone to see the work that the NCS Skegness Team had done over the past two weeks. "