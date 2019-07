A cheque for £500 has been presented to Skegness Hospital by local Freemasons.

The presentation from Lumley Chapter 1893 was to The League of Friends of Skegness Hospital.

This is one of many charity donations from Freemasons - another recent one of £75,000 went to Wainfleet flood victims.

Anyone interested in learning more about Freemasonry or become a member is invited to attend an open day at the Skegness Masonic Centre, Holly Road , on Saturday July 20 from 10am to 4pm.