Four generation boost RAFA fund at Skegness Carnivat

A four generation team of volunteers braved the storms to boost Royal Air Force Association funds.

The Royal Air Force Association held a charity stall at the Skegness Carnival raising £200.

The willing' yeam of volunteers were aged eight to 88 and consisted of Terry Allen's granddaughter. Amelia, his daughter Katrina, far left. his mother-in-law Carole Webster, centre, and his wife, Carole, top right.

Volunteers are needed to help at other events. Anyone interested is asked to email terry.allen@volunteer.rafa.org.uk