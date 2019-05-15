Former Wainfleet woman’s ‘relentless’ mission to rescue dogs in Spain

WARNING - graphic image below*

Most Brits move to Spain for a more relaxed pace of life - but for one ex-pat, it has lead to her ‘relentless’ mission to rescue dogs in the country.

Jasmine with two puppies which were found dumped in a rubbish bin.

Jasmine Carter moved from Wainfleet St Mary in 2006 - initially to work as a holiday rep in Menorca - later moving to Granada, mainland Spain.

It was while living here that she became aware of the plight of so many dogs in th region.

“When I moved to the south of Spain it was a real eye-opener to how many abandoned and mistreated dogs there are,” said Jasmine, 35. “That’s when I became a volunteer to try and help as many as I can.”

She now works as a massage therapist, but spends most of her spare time helping canines in distress and volunteering with dog rescues in the area.

Dog Muki was found with a host of horrendous injuries, including a deep knife wound to the top of his neck.

Jasmine has recently set up her own fundraising group called ‘Patrulla de Patas’ - or ‘Paw Patrol’ in English - to help fund veterinary treatment and transport for the dogs. Since starting the page in March, Jasmine has already helped to save over 20 dogs.

She said: “I do have an advantage in speaking both English and fluent Spanish so I can talk to both English and Spanish associations here with no problems,” adding she is also ‘relentless’ in her pursuit of help for the animals.

The most recent case she is currently involved in, is a truly shocking example of cruelty.

Dog Muki was found in Granada, having suffered horrendous injuries.

Jasmine cradles a rescue dog.

“This poor thing has been tortured by someone, neck sliced, shot twice, and had to have a nail pulled out of his leg,” said Jasmine. “His eye is injured so badly it will need removing.

“The vet she can’t believe how trusting and loving he is after everything he’s been through. She has taken him to her house and is caring for him, but he will need alot of treatment and operations. I am now fundraising for him.”

Another case, of a starving black dog called Oreo, saw Jasmine organise a rescue group to to safely capture the poor pooch. She then took him for veterinary treatment and looked after him until a permenant home was found.

“He is such a sweet dog and just so grateful,” she said.

A starving dog found on the streets of Malaga.

Jasmine lives with her Spanish husband Manuel, 12 year-old daughter Marina, and rescue dog Jackie.

“Life in Spain is very different to Wainfleet. The weather is better and the way of life in Spain is a lot more relaxed and laid back too,” she added.

“Although I do miss my town, my family and friends, and love going back to visit.”

Money available to rescue, treat and rehome the dogs is often scarce for Jasmine and her fellow volunteers - so she has set up a fundraising page appealing for donations so they can carry on their work helping dogs in need.

If you can help Jasmine to fundraise for Muki and other dogs, visit her GoFundMe page or follow ‘Patrulla de Patas’ on Facebook. Donations via Paypal can also be made to jaz2cart1@gmail.com.