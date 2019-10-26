Foodbank in Skegness set to launch Christmas Appeal

Struggling families in Skegness are in for a treat at Christmas - thanks to the generosity of the town's .residents.

Stocks at the Storehouse food bank are still brimming after harvest donations - but following one of its busiest years volunteers are expecting a huge demand for festive hampers.

In the first quarter of the year, the food bank gave out 632 food parcels and in total 1080 people received meals,

"We are now giving out around 30 to 35 food parcels a week but as work here is seasonal we expect it will soon get busier," said Storehouse manager Diz Middleton.

East Lindsey' District Council's annual rougher sleeper count in 2018 showed there were 18 homeless people in the area.

Bit it isn't just the homeless needing help. "We support many families who are referred to us by agencies for a number of reasons," said Diz.

"It's thanks to the generosity of local people that our shelves are so full after the harvest but we will be soon be launching our Christmas appeal as these stocks deplete."

The food bank always welcomes donations of instant mash and tinned potatoes, rice pudding, tinned fruit, pasta sauce, biscuits, UHT milk and cereals.

Last year, 20 Christmas hampers were distributed to families. "For these we need Christmas produce to make up proper Christmas dinners," explained Diz.

Donations can be taken along to the Storehouse in North Parade.

If anyone knows of someone sleeping rough, they should inform P3 on 0808 281 0280 who are working with East Lindsey District Council's Rough Sleeping Prevention Team.