Five married couples raise £10k-plus in memory of Skegness woman

Five married couples have raised more than £10,000 for the fight against cancer through a coast to coast bike ride held in memory of a Skegness woman.

The group took on the 140-mile, three-day challenge in May in support of Cancer Research UK.

The late Bev Damms.

The effort was made in tribute to friend Bev Damms, of Skegness, who lost a short battle with cancer in March of last year, aged 58.

The 10 came to know her either through their school days at Skegness Grammar or through social and sporting activities locally.

They are Pauline and Mark Forman, Bob and Mel Craig, Chris and Mandy Baron, Derek and Hazel Dewar, and Sharon and Bob Harris. They are all aged between 55 and 65.

Together, the group raised £10,597 for Cancer Research UK – a sum Mandy hailed as ‘astonishing’.

“We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of local businesses and individuals in support of this challenge,” she and husband Chris said.

Inspiration for the fundraiser came from Bev’s interest in sport, with her enjoying hockey, squash, and badminton.

They described it as challenging, but, above all, a rewarding experience.

Mel and Bob spoke of ‘great camaraderie’, and while Hazel and Derek summed it up as ‘a great achievement in terms of time commitment, physical effort and money raised’.

Bob and Sharon Harries said they were ‘so proud to have been part of the team’, and while (non-cyclist) Pauline said the effort was ‘worth it for the amount raised and grear support and friendship throughout’.

The fundraising total was recently presented to Ben Petts, Cancer Research UK’s fundraising manager for the East Midlands.

“We would like to thank everyone for their incredible support,” Mandy said.

Cancer Research UK’s East of England spokesman Patrick Keely said: “What an amazing achievement and what an amazing amount of money raised.

“One in two of us will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in our lives – so it’s reassuring to know that, thanks to our supporters, Cancer Research is able to fund research into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the disease.”

For more on the charity, visit www.cancerresearchuk.org