Five cut hair for cancer charities to support family member

Five members of a Skegness family are showing they are a cut above by donating their hair to a cancer charity .

Corrie Robins was diagnosed in August last year with triple negative breast cancer.

A lumpectomy, 15 chemotherapies and 24 radiotherapies later her three daughters - Ruby, Lois and Viole - and her sister and niece, Claire Hutchinson and Mary Clayton, are raising money for Cancer Research and also donating their hair to the Little Princess Trust.

Claire said: "We always had an idea to raise money and wanted it to involve the hair loss side if possible. So we have, as a family, decided to donate the hair.

"The girls will donate 12 inches or more and I’ll do as much as possible over the minimum seven inches.

"We would love for anyone else wanting to donate hair to know about this so we could get as much as possible. "

Mavericks and Patricia Cairns have recently set up a cancer support group, Mavericks Warriors, which meets at Barratt Court on the first Monday of each month.

The group welcomes anyone affected by cancer - either themselves or a friend or relative, as well, as people who have lost loved ones and could do with a chat a cup of tea and maybe some help with information.

Anyone wanting to donate money to Cancer Research can message Corrie Hutchinson on Facebook. There is also a money box at Coast and County Electrical in Heath Road.

The haircut takes place at Mavericks hairdressers in Drummond Road on Friday at 1pm,