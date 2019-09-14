First pictures of £75k regeneration works at Rockery Gardens in Skegness

East Lindsey District Council has released images of the progress of a £75,000 scheme to regenerate the Rockery Gardens in Skegness.

The authority received £50,000 from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government toward the project, and say construction works are set to be concluded on-site soon.

Rockery Gardens in Skegness.

Once these are finished, the gardens will be completed with a new planting scheme.

Residents have already given the work the thumbs-up on social media.

Julie Sadler said on Facebook: "It's looking fabulous."

Jon Russell said: "So good to see money being spent in Skegness in a positive way"

However there were also concerns. Jennifer Vale said: " Let's hope it' stays nice."

Desmond Ward said: "Looks very good. Will you light the shelter up at night please? No-one will get up to mischief under a light."

And Gary Pickersgill asked: "Is this the new homeless shelter?"