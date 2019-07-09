Festival-goers to flock to free music event near Skegness this summer

The free family music festival ‘Anderby Rocks’ is set to return at the end of the month - raising money for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

The first event was held last July - attracting hundreds of people - and helping to raise an impressive £2,000 for the life-saving charity.

Last year's family-friendly Anderby Rocks event.

This year’s festival will be held on Saturday, July 27, from 10am-9pm, at Rosyth Field off Sea Road.

Steve Brown, one of the organisers, said: “We are hoping for another fun-packed day of live music in the sun with the added bonus of raising funds for the Air Ambulance. It’s fun for all the family and its free - so why not join us for a great day out by the seaside?”.

Live music will be provided by nine bands this year - while County Linx Radio will be providing commentary and music. The bands set to play this year include: Rough Culprits, Charlie Don’t Surf, The Shaw Thing, and Blindside.

Other attractions include a vehicle of interest show, a gin and Pimms bar, craft and curios stalls, a barbecue, bouncy slide, ice-cream bar, Punch and Judy show, face-painting, a raffle and tombola.

For more details visit the festival’s Facebook page.