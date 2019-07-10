Fair organisers launch new bursary and other Neighbourhood News

A new bursary has been launched by the organisers of Revesby Country Fair to support the future of young people in Lincolnshire.

The Revesby Rural Activity Fund will help youngsters participate in outdoor pursuits, learn traditional skills, and even help launch a career in a rural or agricultural industry.

Funded from last year’s ticket sales, the bursary is open now for applications from anyone under 25.

Successful entrants can get bursaries of up to £500 to go towards learning or progressing with rural activities such as game keeping, horticulture and tractor driving.

John Roe, the chairman of the Revesby Country Fair, said: “The Rural Activities Fund is a new scheme that we want to introduce to give people the opportunity to be inspired by the world around them. Many traditional hobbies and skills have been lost over the years, so we want to ensure these crafts don’t disappear for good.”

He added: “We’re open to different types of applications and will consider any rurally-based activities, such as travel allowances, driving licenses, tractor or car towing courses or help towards IT or tech costs.”

This year’s Revesby Country Fair takes place on Sunday, August 4, at Revesby Park, with a headline appearance from the world-famous Imps Motorcycle Display Team.

The one-day show will be championing the best local fare and features dozens of popular rural activities on offer.

To enquire about the bursary, download an application form at www.revesbycountryfair.co.uk/downloads/91 or visit the secretary’s tent on the day of the event.

Gates open from 8.30am. Book at revesbycountryfair.co.uk

ALFORD

* Arts and crafts

An arts and crafts fair will be held at Alford Corn Exchange on Tuesday, July 16, from 9.30am to 2pm.

There will be paintings, drawings, cards, wood turning, sewing, knitwear, plants, and more.

Refreshments will be available.

Dogs are not allowed.

The event is being run by the Alford Corn Exchange and not affiliated with Alford Craft Market.

BURGH LE MARSH

* Afternoon tea

Afternoon tea is to be held at the parish church on Saturday, July 13, from 3pm.

Tickets are priced at £3.50, or people can pay at the door.

* Holiday Club

This annual offering of games, crafts, DVD, quizzes and refreshments will be hosted by Burgh Baptist Community Church from Monday, July 22, to Friday, July 26t, from 10am to 12pm.

This year’s theme is backpackers and the club is open to adventurers aged four to 11 years.

The cost is £2 per day or £8 for the week.

To book or for more information, call Colin on 811260.

* Parish nursing

Burgh Baptist Community Church hosts a coffee morning and Parish Nurse Session every Friday from 10am to 12pm.

Visit parish nurse Adele Pratt for health advice, a blood pressure check, and tips on weight management, and wellbeing.

No appointment necessary.

The team is also available for support and prayer if desired.

Scones and hot drinks are available along with a warm welcome.

Burgh Baptist Community Church now also hosts a Parish Nurse Session on Tuesday from 2-4pm at Burgh Library and Community Hub.

Again, no appointment necessary.

* Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group offers support and friendship for those facing loneliness from various circumstances, and prayer is available if desired.

The group also has outings to different venues and guest speakers from time to time.

Meetings are held on Wednesdays from 10.30am to 12pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

For more information, call Sue on 762098.

* Dance Fit

Wednesday afternoons offer music and fitness at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Dance yourself fit to a variety of music from 2-3pm, and step lively for line dancing from 3-4pm.

Beginners’ tuition is available.

More details are available from Jane on 810105.

* Knit and Natter

Knit and Natter offers the chance to enhance your needlework or share your skills while meeting new people.

The group meets Thursdays from 2-4pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

More details are available from Colin on 811260.

SKEGNESS

* Tuesday Walk

The Mark’s Tuesday Walk group meet for their next session at the Storehouse, in North Parade, on Tuesday, July 16. It runs from 10-11am.

ORBY

* Gift Day

All Saints Church is holding its Gift Day on Saturday, July 13, from 10am to 12pm.

A letter and envelope has been circulated to all households.

Church members hope people will help with the upkeep of All Saints.

Anyone who cannot attend the event is asked to hand their envelope to any church member or send it to: The Rectory, Glebe Rise, Burgh le Marsh PE24 5BL.

Any cheques should be made out to Orby PCC.

WELTON LE MARSH

* Songs of Praise

There will be a Songs of Praise in St Martin’s Church, Welton, on Sunday, July 14, at 4pm.

Everyone welcome.

Why not come along and sing some well-known hymns.

If you want to choose a hymn please ring the churchwardens on either 01754890670 or 07523 313207.

* * Send your Neighbourhood News pieces to david.seymour@jpimedia.co.uk