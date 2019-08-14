Experience what it's like to be in Army at 999 gala in Skegness today

A British Army recruitment event is taking place in Skegness to help locals find outmore about what a career in the British Army is like.



Local soldiers from 158 Regiment, 2 Operational Support Group and 167 Catering Support Regiment from the Royal Logistic Corps and The Royal Anglian Regiment will be available to answer any questions about the breadth of roles available in the Army as a Regular or Reservist as well as sharing information about what it’s like to be in the Army.

The event in Skegness, which is part of today's family 999 Gala showcasing all of our emergency services, features the latest kit and equipment ranging from a variety of weapons and vehicles. Visitors can test their speed and agility on the Army Batak machine and experience what it’s like to be in the Army using virtual reality technology.

The Army is recruiting at the 999 Day in Skegness.

Locals can talk all things Army Careers at our Mobile Army Careers Centre. Take selfies in our large Army Service Vehicle and much more.

Warrant Officer Malcolm Mooney, Royal Logistic Corps, said: “We’re looking forward to running the event in Skegness on Wednesday and speaking to locals about what opportunities are available in the British Army and what Army life is like.

We’d welcome anyone interested in finding out about the breadth of roles available in the Army – as a Regular or Reservist – to put their questions to serving soldiers.”

Lance Corporal Singh, Royal Engineers, said: “We want visitors to come and interact with our event to find out how they can challenge themselves with an exciting career in the British Army.”

“Visitors will have the opportunity to meet soldiers and ask any questions they have about Army life and a career in the Army. We’re recruiting for lots of different types of

jobs in Lincolnshire, including everything from drivers to communication specialists to infantry soldiers.”

The British Army supports people in achieving their personal and professional goals, whether it’s conquering a pull up or taking on a leadership role. The Army is recruiting and there is a breadth of roles and opportunities available in both theRegular Army and Army Reserve, from helicopter pilot to nurse, from engineer to IT specialist. You can go sky diving or skiing abroad as part of adventure training and gain further qualifications such as an apprenticeship or a degree.

As part of life in the British Army, lifelong friendship bonds are formed and incredible challenges are overcome to achieve worthwhile results, for example saving lives by providing

assistance on humanitarian or peacekeeping missions at home or abroad.

Did you know, with a career in the Army:

- You receive an annual salary of £20,000 after training (over £15,000 during training) plus pension as a Soldier and over £31,000 after training plus pension as an Officer (available to those after completing their A Levels or later as a graduate).

- You receive 30 days annual holiday on top of all the usual bank holidays, and extra time off when you deploy on operations.

- You have opportunities to travel overseas for operations, adventurous training, sport and peacekeeping from training in Kenya to supporting the UN in Cyprus or from sky-diving in Florida to mountaineering in the Himalayas.

- You have access to free gym and sports facilities, with world class fitness and nutritional advice.

- You gain skills and qualifications that are transferable to life after the Army.

- Any medical procedures or dental work that you require is paid for by the Army and is carried out by fully qualified Army personnel or private practices

where necessary.

- You have a clear promotion structure to follow. Each successive rank brings extra responsibilities, duties and respect, and an increase in pay.

- As a Soldier you will be trained as an apprentice, relating to your role, with a choice of 40 different schemes, from engineering to animal care, and offered over 500 different qualifications, from GCSE to degrees, including all kinds of professional and practical qualifications in areas such as chartered engineering and accountancy that will build up your CV.

To find out further information about joining the Army Reserves or Regular Army visit your local Army Careers Centre, where one of our careers advisers will be happy to answer any questions about joining or search ‘Army Jobs’: Also visit http://www.apply.army.mod.uk