Epic coastal charity walk ends in Skegness, almost nine months after it started there

Almost nine months after he set off from Skegness to walk the coastline of Great Britain for charity, Nottingham’s Ian West returned to the resort, completing his epic journey.

Ian, 64, took on the challenge in aid of The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.

He set off on October 24, planning to cover 7,000 miles. However, due to many places being unsafe to walk and access, the total was closer to (a still impressive) 4,000 miles.

The effort has to date raised more than £5,000, but money is still coming in via Ian’s JustGiving page (find in at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/banjo7k).

Welcoming him back to Skegness last weekend was The Mayor of Skegness, Coun Mark Dannatt, the resort’s mascot, the Jolly Fisherman, and members of the Skegness branch of the Guide Dogs charity.