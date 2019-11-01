End of era as Herrick Watson store in Skegness closes after 87 years

It will be the end of an era at the weekend when Skegness says farewell to a CD, DVD and vinyl store after 87 years

Herrick Watson Ltd in the High Street is one of the longest established family businesses in the town.

H. Watson Ltd in Skegness

It will close its doors for the last time on Sunday when the owners, Rob and Janet, retire.

The business was started by their grandfather, Herrick Watson, in 1932 selling accumulators (batteries) to village households who were not connected to the electricity grid.

Herrick's son, Stan Watson, joined in 1950 and expanded the stock into televisions.

In 1953 the shop boasted one of the only television sets in Skegness and showed the Queen’s Coronation to eager customers.

Many residents of the town went on to buy or rent their first ever TV from the shop.

Vinyl records were introduced in 1962 and from there the current offering of CDs, DVDs and LPs grew into the shop many people know today.

Between the two of them, the current owners have collectively worked for a total of 104 years and have been accompanied by an innumerable amount of staff, all of whom have helped to make Herrick Watson Ltd. an important part of the Skegness shopping experience.

Rob, Jan, Andy, and Lewis would like to thank all of their customers, past and present, for their loyal and continued support.

