EA issue update on flooding in Lincolnshire

The Environment Agency (EA) is urging people to remain vigilant as flooding continues to affect areas across the county.

A spokesperson for the EA said: “River levels continue to respond to the heavy rainfall which has affected the area this week.

“We are continually monitoring the situation across Lincolnshire.

“We currently have seven warnings and 11 alerts in the Lincolnshire area.

“We’re checking, clearing and operating flood defences, like sluice gates and weed screens, to make sure channels flow freely.

“Our Incident Command Unit vehicle is in Wainfleet, near the police and fire station, supporting our incident response and providing a place for people to come and speak to us to find out the latest situation in the town.

“The focus is on the River Steeping and Wainfleet Relief Channel.

“We are using a drone team to fly the banks to see what repairs are needed to the damaged bank. We will do the repairs as soon as practically possible.

“The flood storage reservoirs at Louth and Horncastle have been operating.

“They are operating as intended and can cope with forecast rain levels and have undoubtedly prevented many properties flooding.

“We are urging people to remain vigilant and take steps to protect themselves from the risk of flooding.”

• To keep up with the latest flooding information, click here or click here for a live flood warning map.

You can also sign up for free flood warnings by contacting Floodline on 0345 988 1188.