‘DISGUSTING’: fish swim amongst litter and a DEAD DUCK at public pond in Skegness

Visitors to a public pond in Skegness say they are ‘disgusted’ to see fish struggling to swim amongst litter left in the water.

The pond at Tower Gardens was also seen to contain the decaying body of a dead duck yesterday (Sunday).

This dead duck was spotted in the pond on Sunday.

Taking to the Facebook group Skegness, Skegness, Skegness, one member shared an image of the fish in the pond surrounded by litter from plastic food packaging and decaying branches.

“Lots of big fish in the Tower Gardens, but how long for I don’t know,” he wrote. “The pond looks like it’s been used in fly-tipping, it’s in a right state.”

Other members who visited the pond over the Easter weekend also commented they thought it looked ‘disgusting’ - with one adding that the fish ‘can hardly move around’. Another simply called it ‘disgraceful’.

A couple of the members tried to make a rallying call to get people together to fish out the rubbish themselves with nets.

Some visitors have called the sight of litter in the fish pond 'disgusting'.

Another added they had only visited the pond previous week, when the water appeared to be clear of rubbish.