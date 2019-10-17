Delays to resurfacing work in Skegness

Resurfacing work to a road in Skegness has been delayed due to the recent wet weather.

The eastbound carriageway of Castleton Boulevard will now remain closed until the scheme is complete in late December.

Road users are asked to follow the signed diversion route via A52 Roman Bank to Lumley Road to Grand Parade.

The westbound side of Castleton Boulevard will reopen as planned on Friday. October 18.

The remaining schedule of improvement works is as follows:

Phase Two – Saturday, October 19 to Sunday, November 10.

Westbound lane closures on Castleton Boulevard, from Roman Bank to the North Parade mini-roundabout.

Eastbound closure of Castleton Boulevard from Roman Bank to Park Avenue.

Phase Three – Monday, November 11, to Friday, December 20

Full 24/7 road closure on Castleton Boulevard, between Roman Bank and North Parade

Signed diversion route via Grand Parade to Lumley Road to A52 Roman Bank, and vice versa

The North Parade mini roundabout will also be fully closed for two weeks, from Monday, November 11, to Friday, November 22; this includes 100m north and south of the mini-roundabout along North Parade.

The signed diversion route during this time will be via Grand Parade to Lumley Road to A52 Roman Bank to Seaview Lane, and vice versa.