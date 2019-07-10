Danni’s daring dive in memory of grandparents

An Alford teenager is getting ready for a nail-biting leap next month, as she prepares to jump out of a plane from 13,000 feet to raise money for a charity close to her heart.

Danni Clarke, 19, a former QEGS Alford student, will be undertaking the daring feat on Saturday, August 10 in aid of the Macmillan Cancer Support charity, in memory of her grandmother Sylvia Cussons and grandfather Mick Perry who both battled cancer and sadly passed away in the last few years.

Macmillan offered Danni’s family valuable support during those difficult times - and Danni’s mum suggested that her skydive could be used to raise funds to help repay the charity for their help.

Danni said: “Macmillan Cancer Support has done so much to help my family in the past, and have always been so lovely and eager to help.

“I know that cancer is something that affects nearly everyone at some point in their life, whether through having it or seeing a family member or friend suffer with it, so I’d like to try and do my bit. Any donation you could give would really mean a lot.”

Danni’s decision to do the skydive is even more poignant, as she had always planned to do one with her father Bradley Clarke, but he sadly passed away in 2015 at the age of 39.

Danni, who is studying Acting For Stage & Screen at the Northern School of Arts, said she is more excited than nervous to carry out the skydive - which will also be her first time on an aeroplane!

The skydive will take place in Peterlee, County Durham.

Danni is hoping to raise at least £100 in sponsorship, and she will appreciate any donations that are offered.

• Visit Danni’s online fundraising page at www.gofundme.com/f/charity-skydive-for-macmillan-cancer-support to make a donation.