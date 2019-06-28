Crowds flock to Gunby Hall for annual Rose Day celebrations

More than 700 visitors flocked to Gunby Hall over the weekend for an annual celebration of roses.

Visitor Experience Manager Astrid Gatenby said: “In spite of the heavy rain earlier in June, Gunby’s roses looked superb on their annual rose day on Sunday, June 23.

“The event was one of the busiest ever, with more than 700 visitors having a rosy time.

“The display of 40-plus rose varieties in the stables was very popular with visitors, who took in the fragrance and vibrant colours of the delicate flowers.

“The many stalls did a roaring trade: selling plants, jewellery, artworks, fudge and lots more.

‘The Gunby volunteer and staff team worked their socks off.

“The garden team spends a lot of time beforehand preparing for the event, and the staff and volunteers on duty on the day made sure all visitors had a warm welcome.

“It was great to see so many families enjoying picnics in the garden and going for leisurely walks around the grounds.”

