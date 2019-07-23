Crisis at horse sanctuary near Spilsby

A horse sanctuary near Spilsby is in crisis after receiving a whopping vet bill.

Northcote Heavy Horse Centre has been forced to launch a GoFundMe page for £1000 following the bill for £607,59.

The centre has been running for over 30 years, specialising in horses and horse welfare,. and is entirely funded by the generosity of the public and donations.

It has a number of popular fundraisers during the year but the latest bill has come as a blow for those who struggle to keep the facility open.

Terena Bolam, who runs the centrer, said: "We're appealing for extra help this summer. Many of our animals here at the Northcote Heavy Horse Centre are retirees and need that extra help and care.

"We firmly believe in providing the best possible care for all of our animals - but that comes at a cost.

"Our veterinary bills are always high, food, water and hay costs a lot and we often struggle to find all the money for everything else!

"So we're asking for any form of donation, it really doesn't matter how much, it all helps.

"Without urgent help we might not be able to continue offering the resident animals here at the Northcote Heavy Horse Centre their forever home.

"Please can you help."

To make a donation visit the GoFundMe Northcote Heavy Horse Centre animal veterinary bills page at www.gofundme.com. To keep updated with projects (and animals!) visit the Facebook page! www.facebook.com/northcotehorses

Head over to www.northcotehorses.com for othe website.

