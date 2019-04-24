Cowboys show ‘true grit’ at popular Wild West event in Skegness

A cowboy ‘shoot-out’ at high noon was one of the highlights at a ‘Wild West’ event held in Skegness last week.
Re-enactment group Turkey Productions visited The Village Church Farm Museum to put on the fun western-themed event - which ran from Wednesday to Sunday.
Visitors were able to see authentic cowboy encampments, take part in fun activities such as lassoing a life-size cow replica, axe-throwing, and listen to history talks about the Wild West era.
Some of the ‘cowboys’ showed ‘true grit’ - by sleeping in their tents for the entire four nights of the event.
Visitors also enjoyed watching the ‘quick draw shoot-outs’ between cowboys - appropriately staged around noon each day.
Writing on The Village Church Farm’s Facebook page, one visitor commented: “Kids really enjoyed lassoing, horseshoe and Indian arrows throwing - but most of all shooting. Grow-ups loved it too. Many thanks to the helpful cowboy.”
Trevor Monahan, manager at the site, said: “It was very successful, we had a huge number of people visit across those days, and the event raised £1,700.”