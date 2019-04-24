Cowboys show ‘true grit’ at popular Wild West event in Skegness

A cowboy ‘shoot-out’ at high noon was one of the highlights at a ‘Wild West’ event held in Skegness last week.

Re-enactment group Turkey Productions visited The Village Church Farm Museum to put on the fun western-themed event - which ran from Wednesday to Sunday.

Peter 'Doc' and Paul 'Edge' Fretwell wield their weapons.

Visitors were able to see authentic cowboy encampments, take part in fun activities such as lassoing a life-size cow replica, axe-throwing, and listen to history talks about the Wild West era.

Some of the ‘cowboys’ showed ‘true grit’ - by sleeping in their tents for the entire four nights of the event.

Visitors also enjoyed watching the ‘quick draw shoot-outs’ between cowboys - appropriately staged around noon each day.

Writing on The Village Church Farm’s Facebook page, one visitor commented: “Kids really enjoyed lassoing, horseshoe and Indian arrows throwing - but most of all shooting. Grow-ups loved it too. Many thanks to the helpful cowboy.”

Stephen 'Sharpe' pope, Corban 'little John' and Charlotte Pope EMN-190417-115753001

Trevor Monahan, manager at the site, said: “It was very successful, we had a huge number of people visit across those days, and the event raised £1,700.”

'Cowboys' Paul Foster and John Fretwell.

Emma Crawford at the Wild West event.

Alan Pope takes part in the 'draw' at high noon.