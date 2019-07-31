Country fair’s help for good causes and other Neighbourhood News

As the countdown continues to this year’s Revesby Country Fair, organisers have spoken about the donations they have been able to make to good causes thanks to ticket sales in 2018.

Among them has been a £1,000 sum to Sue Turner, 59, of Horncastle, in support of a trek she plans to take across Morocco in aid of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Sue is making the 100km effort in memory of her late husband John, who worked on the gates at the fair for many years.

The Air Ambulance helped John twice during his lifetime – first when a horse fell on his leg, and second, after he was trampled by cows. This second incident would ultimately lead to his death eight days later, but the Air Ambulance, supported by the emergency medical charity LIVES, was able to stabilise John’s injuries enough to get him to hospital.

John Roe, chairman of Revesby Country Fair, said: “Sue’s husband John was such a big supporter of the show over so many years, and we’re so pleased to be able to support her incredible challenge. Visitors to last year’s show helped us raise a fantastic sum of money for some truly worthwhile local causes like Sue’s and we intend to keep giving back this year too.”

Other causes to have benefited from last year’s event are LIVES and Keith’s Rescue Dogs.

This year’s event is due to take place at Revesby Estate on Sunday, August 4, from 8.30am.

Sue (pictured in white, with others due to take on the trek) will be collecting on the day, but you can also donate via her JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/suuesaharachallenge or at a static bike ride she will be doing at Tesco, in Horncastle, on Saturday, August 17, from 9am to 2pm.

For more on the fair, visit revesbycountryfair.co.uk



BURGH LE MARSH

* Parish nursing

Burgh Baptist Community Church hosts a coffee morning and Parish Nurse Session every Friday from 10am to 12pm.

Visit parish nurse Adele Pratt for health advice, a blood pressure check and tips on weight management, and wellbeing.

No appointment necessary.

The team is also available for support and prayer if desired.

Scones and hot drinks are available along with a warm welcome.

Burgh Baptist Community Church now also hosts a Parish Nurse Session on Tuesday from 2-4pm at Burgh Library and Community Hub.

No appointment necessary.

* Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group offers support and friendship for those facing loneliness from various circumstances, and prayer is available if desired.

The group also has outings to different venues and guest speakers from time to time.

Meetings are held on Wednesdays from 10.30am to 12pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

For more information, call Sue on 01754 762098.

* Dance Fit

Wednesday afternoons offer music and fitness at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Dance yourself fit to a variety of music from 2-3pm, and step lively for line dancing from 3-4pm.Beginners’ tuition is available.

More details from Jane on 01754 810105.

* Knit and Natter

Knit and Natter offers the chance to enhance your needlework or share your skills while meeting new people.

The group meets Thursdays from 2-4pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

More details are available from Colin on 01754 811260.

SPILSBY

* Women’s Institute

The latest meeting of Spilsby Women’s Institute saw members welcome Ali English of Lincolnshire’s Eldrum Herbs.

Ali delivered a talk on her lifelong interest in herbs and her work as a herbalist.

Her focus was on the medicinal use of common-or-garden herbs in the treatment of a myriad of complaints, illustrated with recognisable aromatic samples throughout.

Afterwards, members had the opportunity to purchase a selection of Ali’s own hand-crafted remedies and view her latest book, Wild Medicine.

Spilsby Women’s Institute was among the organisations represented at the Spilsby Show, held on Sunday July 14.

A table displaying members’ crafts, archive material, and information on the Women’s Institute in Spilsby and beyond attracted several visitors.

During August, instead of the usual meeting in Franklin Hall, members enjoy a trip out to a place of interest. This year, it will be Fen Bank Greyhound Sanctuary at Friskney, on Thursday, August 8.

September’s meeting will include the annual harvest supper and charity auction.

Spilsby Women’s Institute meet on the second Thursday of every month, in Franklin Hall, at 7pm.

Prospective members are always welcome.

HALTON HOLEGATE

* Summer fayre

The Old Hall care home, in Northorpe Road, is holding its annual summer fayre on Saturday, August 3.

The event, which runs from 11am to 3pm, will feature a variety of stalls, a barbecue, tombola, raffle and entertainment.

The management will be going in the stocks for residents and visitors to throw wet sponges at.

Everyone welcome.

For more details, call 01790 753503.

