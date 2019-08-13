Construction of final section of new 'greener' route to Gibraltar Point set for next month

Work to build the final 450m section of footpath and cycleway to Gibraltar Point in Skegness starts next month.

Construction of the section north of Aylmer Avenue on Gibraltar Road is expected to last up to seven weeks.

For the first six - starting on Thursday, September 12 - work will be carried out during the day, Monday to Friday, under temporary traffic signals and a temporary 20mph speed limit.

The final week of works will take place over seven night-time closures of Gibraltar Road. Specific dates will be announced closer to the time, as these will depend on progress made once work starts.

Access will be maintained throughout the works.

Preliminary tree pruning works will be carried out during the week August 26, ahead of construction works beginning.

Karen Cassar, assistant director highways, said: "This final section of new shared footpath/cycleway will join up the previously constructed stretches of path built alongside Gibraltar Road as part of the Go Skegness project.

"From a materials perspective, we're using Flexi-Pave to construct this section of path, which is part made with recycled tyres. This material provides a flexible, porous surface that water can pass through and roots can grow under without damaging the path's surface.

"One of the main things we want to achieve through Go Skegness is getting more people to leave their cars at home and walk or cycle instead.

"By building routes like this one, along with the Ingoldmells to Winthorpe path we opened in 2017, coastal residents and visitors will have more opportunities to do just that.

"When finished, the whole Gibraltar Point route will stretch from the visitor centre to just north of Toll Bar Road, offering a 2.3km path for people to enjoy on foot or bike and contributing towards a less congested and more environmentally-friendly Lincolnshire coast."

The £5.7m Go Skegness project has been made possible thanks to £4m of funding secured by the Greater Lincolnshire LEP from the Government’s Single Local Growth Fund. The work is being carried out during the autumn and winter months so as not to adversely impact holiday season traffic.