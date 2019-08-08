Competition to name new community building in Skegness is relaunched

Residents are to get a second chance to name a new community building being built in Skegness.

In November last year. Skegness Town Council invited residents to come up ideas on what to call the replacement for the dilapidated Victorian Tower Pavilion in Tower Gardens,.

Artist's impression of the new community building in Tower Gardens, Skegness.

However, after an initial lack of response, councillors are hoping residents will be more inspired now the building is taking shape.

"The original competition didn't attract the interest we had hoped but now people can see this is really happening, we are hoping more people will take part," said Town Clerk Steve Larner.

At Wednesday's meeting, Mr Larner suggested maybe the council might like to come up with some ideas.

However, Coun Billy Brookes commented: "As this is a community building, I think it is important the name should be one chosen by a resident."

The competition is open to all residents of Skegness and Winthorpe, regardless of age.

Outlining the details of the competition, deputy town clerk Kate Ford said "We want to make sure that the building is accessible to all and helps to bring the community together. That's why would love to hear from residents what they think the building should be called.

“The council is very interested in the reasons behind your chosen name for the community building. Residents may want to name the building after someone or something from the area or choose a name with cultural or historical significance to Skegness.

“Maybe they would like a name associated with the seaside and all that Skegness has to offer? Whatever the idea we would love to hear it.”

To take part in the competition, residents can access the entry form of the Skegness Town Council website at www.skegness.gov.uk. Terms and conditions apply.