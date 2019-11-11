Community in Spilsby salutes brave

Spilsby Remembrance Parade. Photo Bradley Rockliffe

Michgael Lenton, of the Spilsby and district branch of the Royal British Legion, said: "There was an excellent turnout of former service men and women.

"They were joined by current members of the Royal British Legion Spilsby and District.

"The head boy and girl of King Edward V1 Academy, Logan Redford and Jamie-Lee Ashburn and head boy and girl Spilsby Primary Academy, Finlay Davison and Katie Hopper, also attended.

"In addition there were members of the Girl Guides, Brownies and Rainbows together with 2nd Spilsby Scout Group, Cubs and Beavers.

"Lincolnshire Police were represented as were the Fire Service, local Rotary Club and Freemasons, together with members of the public.

"Also, the parade was attended by the Town Mayor Coun Terry Taylor and representatives of the Spilsby Town Council and Spilsby W/I.

"Our bugler was Gary Cole, a local representative.

"The Parade Marshall, was Warrant Officer Grade 1 Mr D. Atkinson and the service was conducted by Canon Peter Coates and the Rev Jean Coates

"Ours seems to get bigger every year, which is very satisfying."

