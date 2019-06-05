Club’s glass butterfly demonstration and other Neighbourhood News

The latest meeting of Spilsby Flower Club saw Caron King, of Louth’s Mayfly Mosaics, give a talk and demonstration on making a decorative butterfly from glass.

The first step was to mark the shape of the wings onto glass.

The outline was then scored with special tools to create the wings.

The edges of the wings were then smoothed so that they would fit together perfectly. This was followed by dusting and washing.

Copper foil was then added to the edges of the wings with a tool used for soldering.

For more from the meeting, see below.

BURGH LE MARSH

* Praise and worship

There will be a chance to share in a period of praise and worship this weekend.

The Skegness Christian Fellowship is holding the event at Burgh le Marsh Village Hall, in Jackson’s Lane, Burgh le Marsh on Saturday, June 8, at 2pm.

Enquiries to 01754 763221.

* Phoenix Group

The Phoenix Group offers support and friendship for those facing loneliness from various circumstances.

Prayer is also available if desired.

In addition, the group has outings to different venues and guest speakers from time to time.

Meetings are held on Wednesday mornings from 10.30am to 12pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church, in Causeway.

For more information, call 762098.

* Dance Fit

Wednesday afternoons offer music and fitness at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Dance yourself fit to a variety of music from 2-3pm, and step lively for line dancing from 3-4pm.

Beginners’ tuition is available.

Enquiries to Jane on 810105.

* Knit & Natter

Knit & Natter offers the chance to enhance your needlework or share your skills while meeting new people.

The group meets on Thursday from 2-4pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Enquiries: 811260.

* Parish Nursing

Burgh Baptist Community Church hosts a coffee morning and parish nurse session every Friday from 10am to 12pm.

Visit parish nurse Adele Pratt for health advice, blood pressure check, weight management and wellbeing.

No appointment is necessary.

The team can also offer support and prayer if desired.

Scones and hot drinks will also be available.

CHAPEL ST LEONARDS

* Parish council

The latest meeting of Chapel St Leonards will take place in the village hall on Monday, June 10, at 7pm.

* Walk

The Mark’s Tuesday Walks group meets for its next walk in the car park at the North Sea Observatory, in Chapel St Leonards, on Tuesday, June 11, at 10am. Walking will take place until 11am, with tea and coffee afterwards.

HALTON HOLEGATE

* Open garden

An open garden event will take place at Brock House, in Northgate Lane, Halton Holegate (PE23 SNZ), on Sunday, June 16, from 2-5pm.

It will feature a plant sale, raffle, and refreshments.

Proceeds will go to the Fen Bank Greyhound Sanctuary, at Friskney.

Admission is priced at £3.

Enquiries: 01790 752223.

REVESBY

* Church fundraiser

A crafts, collectables, and car boot event will take place in aid of St Lawrence Church, Revesby, on Sunday, June 9, from 9am-11am.

It will take place in the village hall and on the village green.

Tables (inside) are priced at £8, pitches (outside) at £5.

To book a table, call Sue Watts on 01507 568847 from 3pm onwards.

Refreshments will be available.

SPILSBY

* Royal British Legion

The Spilsby and District Branch of the Royal British Legion has held its latest monthly meeting.

The chairman, Mr D. Chandler, opened the session and recited the Act of Homage, before welcoming members and guests.

Apologies were taken and the minutes were read and accepted.

The various committees then gave their reports.

There are currently 57 members of the branch, it was noted.

The chairman read out a letter containing support for veterans facing legal action in the historical cases in Northern Ireland. The contents were supported unanimously and subsequently forwarded to Lincoln headquarters.

The murder mystery event on August 22 is sold out, it was reported.

The next branch meeting will be held at the Nelson Butt on Wednesday, June 19.

* Flower club

The latest meeting of Spilsby Flower Club brought news that £100 has been awarded to the club towards the costs of its 2019 Christmas event.

The sum comes from East Lindsey district councillor for Spilsby Coun Rod Williams.

The meeting also saw the jar for the free subscription opened – Cassie Henderson was named the winner.

In addition, the cup presented for members’ combined monthly flower arrangements points was shared by Mary Mackinder and Mary Snowden.

The club also presented Freda Sykes with flowers and a card to mark her 90th Birthday. Freda, meanwhile, gave each member a cupcake in a box.

The next meeting will take place at St James Church, Spilsby, on Tuesday, June 25, at 7pm, when the Heather Shaw will give a demonstration on the theme Here Comes Summer.

