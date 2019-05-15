Club enjoys variety of arrangements and other Neighbourhood News

Especially For You was the title of the demonstration given at the latest meeting of Spilsby Flower Club, held recently at St James Church.

It was presented by Joan Woodhead-Brigsley and included six varied arrangements in different containers.

Joan is pictured with one of the arrangements, which made for two raffle prizes. Placed on a long container, it comprised greenery (phoenix palms, aspidistra leaves, griselinia, and contorted hazel), flowers (antirrhinum (sunset), alstroemeria, deep red roses (Naomi), and cream carnations), and, at the back, a stand to hold a painting with different colours and shapes of craft paper added to it.

The next meeting will be held in St James Church, Spilsby, on Tuesday, May 28, at 7pm. This will be the AGM.

After the meeting, members will be given a talk and demonstration on glass mosaics.

BURGH LE MARSH

* Daughters of Destiny

Daughters of Destiny will hold its next ladies only breakfast on Saturday, May 18, at 8.30am, at Burgh Baptist Church.

Organisers say women of all ages are welcome to come and share in Christian fellowship, live worship, and encouragement through God’s word.

More details are available from Mandy on 07807 330643.

* Coffee morning

Burgh le Marsh Methodist Church will be holding a coffee morning for Christian Aid tomorrow (Thursday, May 16).

It will run from 10am to 12pm.

All are welcome to attend the event.

* Phoenix Group

The Phoenix Group offers support and friendship for those facing loneliness from various circumstances.

Prayer is also available if desired.

In addition, the group has outings to different venues and guest speakers from time to time.

Meetings are held on Wednesday mornings from 10.30am to 12pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church, in Causeway.

More more information, call 762098.

* Dance Fit

Wednesday afternoons offer music and fitness at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Dance yourself fit to a variety of music from 2-3pm, and step lively for line dancing from 3-4pm.

Beginners’ tuition is available.

More details are available from Jane on 810105.

* Knit & Natter

Knit & Natter offers the chance to enhance your needlework or share your skills while meeting new people.

The group meets on Thursday afternoons from 2-4pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

For more information, call Colin on 811260.

* Parish Nursing

Burgh Baptist Community Church hosts a coffee morning and parish nurse session every Friday from 10am to 12pm.

Visit parish nurse Adele Pratt for health advice, blood pressure check, weight management and wellbeing.

No appointment is necessary.

The team can also offer support and prayer if desired.

Scones and hot drinks will also be available.

MUMBY

* Church fundraiser

A flower festival will be held at the Church Of St Thomas Of Canterbury, Mumby, on Saturday and Sunday, May 18 and 19, from 10am to 4pm.

Along with the floral displays, there will be coffee and tea.

Anyone who has an arrangement for a table or windowsill, should call Dorothy on 01507 490763.

Proceeds from the event will go to church funds.

The event coincides with the start of scarecrow week. People are encouraged to keep an eye out for scarecrows around the village.

ORBY

* Spring fair

A spring fair will be held at All Saints Church, Orby, on Saturday, May 25, from 10am until 12pm.

There will be bacon butties, raffle, tombola, cake stall, games, bring and buy, and teas and coffee.

All are welcome.

SKEGNESS

* Walking group

The Mark’s Tuesday Walks group meet for its next walk at Finnigans Bar, in Beacon Way, Skegness, on Tuesday, May 21, from 10-11am.

There will be tea and coffee in Finnigans.

SPILSBY

* Community Cinema

The next Community Cinema screening will be Johnny English Strikes Again, the third in the Rowan Atkinson spy comedy franchise.

It will take place at the Franklin Hall, in Halton Road, Spilsby, on Friday, June 7,

Doors open at 6.15pm.

Admission for the event is priced at £4.

