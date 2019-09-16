Classic wheels show in Skegness is 'steaming success'

More than £6,000 has been raised for local charities at an annual classic wheels show that has been described as a 'soaring success'.

Skegness Classic Wheels Show.steamed into its fifth year attracting around 500 vehicles when it was held on Sunday, on Skegness Aerodrome, next to the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway in the Skegness Water Leisure Park – twice the numbers of the 2018 show..

Three of the beautifully restored Karrier lorries which helped Ellis Bros (Contractors) Ltd build their business in Skegness half a century ago. Photo: Dave Enefer/LCLR

At least £6,000 was raised for the Skegness Sea Scouts, the town's lifeboat station and the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

So many visitors arrived that entrance wristbands ran out and an emergency rubber stamp had to be used instead.

The Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway's 1903-vintage steam engine Jurassic hauled more than 650 passengers during the day – double the number for the event last year - including the

Mayor of Skegness, Coun Mark Dannatt and that iconic Skegness mascot, the Jolly Fisherman.

Winner of the Best in Show award for his Dodge pick-up truck, Andrew Roper. Photo: Dave Enefer/LCLR

The helicopter flights over Skegness were full throughout the day and the crowds were able to admire the many beautifully restored classic cars, trucks, motorcycles and other wheeled

classics.

Some – such as the six E-type Jaguars - were from private collections, seldom – if ever before – displayed to the public. Others had travelled from all over Lincolnshire and beyond to be present.

The classic cars also included Rolls Royce, Bentley, Austin, Riley and BSA, among others.

Andrew;s beautifully restored pick-up. Photo: Dave Enefer/LCLR

A full line up of classic British motorcycles, such as BSA, Norton, Matchless, Triumph and Vincent appeared alongside such 1960s classics as the Honda 175.

Among the commercial vehicles on display was a selection of beautifully restored Karrier lorries, which the Water Leisure Park's owners, Ellis Bros (Contractors) Ltd used when

setting up their business in Skegness more than half a century ago, to create what is now one of the leading firms in the holiday park sector of the hospitality industry in Lincolnshire.

For the first time, a number of modern sports cars were on display.

Specially made trophies were presented by the Mayor of Skegness, assisted by the Mayoral Consort, Louise Saxon, on a stage provided by East Lindsey's community radio

station, County Linx Radio, which broadcast from the show and has prepared documentaries on the Railway for its on-line broadcasts.

BEST IN SHOW:

1st Andrew Roper, Dodge pick up truck

2 nd Bob and Lydia Larkin, Ford Model T

3 rd Scott Oliver and Jan Preston, Bedford CA Dormobile

BEST CLUB ENTRY:

Bedford CA Dormobile Club

BEST MOTOR SCOOTER

John Wilson, Lambretta,

BEST MOTOR CYCLE

BSA Trials Bike, Ray Wolds

Another attraction for many was the aircraft XS456, English Electric Lightning T5, which is under restoration by volunteers in the area between the Railway and the edge of the

airfield.

Organiser Ian Ellis said: “The show becomes more and more popular every year. Lincolnshire's passion for classic forms of transport has helped us raise thousands of

pounds for local charities, divided between Skegness Sea Scouts, Skegness Lifeboat Station, the Lincolnshire Air Ambulance and from the fares for the train rides, to also help

the Railway's Historic Vehicles Trust with their work of restoration of the county's unique narrow gauge railway heritage..

“For us it was a sparkling, steaming, soaraway success and we're already starting work on planning next year's event, on Sunday, September 20, 2020, which we hope to make even

bigger and better”.

The Mayor, Coun Mark Dannatt, who spent the day at the show, said: “It means a lot to Skegness to have this fantastic event on our doorstep, making people aware of our

heritage. It's great value and one of the best shows of its type in the country”