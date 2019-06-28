Circus brings world of wonders to Skegness

Hundreds of smiling faces have welcomed the Wonder Circus back to town in a carnival themed extravaganza..

The sight of the big top being erected along the A158 in Burgh Road, opposite Southview Leisure Centre, is an annual thrill for families - and this year's season opened with a Mayor's charity event on Tuesday.

Wonder Circus. Photo: Barry Robinson

Then on Wednesday, 180 local schoolchildren accompanied by 30 adults were entertained with a traditional line-up including horses, clowns, jugglers, acrobats and wire walking.

The circus will remain in town until September, with a Monday night panto - 'Alice in Wonder Circusland' - being presented by Gary Starr during August.

Circus owner Carolyn Roberts said its always an exciting time of year for the performers and animals: "We love coming back to Skegness - it always feels like coming home," she said.

"Once again we will be raising lots of money for charities, including Cancer Research, British Heart Foundation, the Fire Brigade and this year a new one in response to the flood in Wainfleet.

Clowning around at the Wonder Circus is Skegness mayor Coun Mark Dennatt.

"We will also be holding our Big Charity Night on Monday. August 19."

said he had a wonderful time at the show. "It was lovely to see the children's faces light up. This is another example of the family attractions we have in Skegness and something to feel really positive about."

