Chance to admire wildlife in park and other Neighbourhood News

A wildlife walk through the hinterland and farmland of the Coastal Country Park, near Huttfoft, is due to take place on Sunday, October 20.

It will be led by Dave Miller, Wash and Coastal Warden for the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust.

People are asked to meet at Farmer Brown’s Ice Cream, Woodrow Farm, Huttoft, at 10am.

The session will last until 12pm.

It is free to attend and no booking is necessary.

Wearing suitable footwear is advised as it may be muddy.

ALFORD

* Crafts

Join Margeret Fulwood at Alford Craft Market tomorrow (Thursday, October 17) to make felt ‘inches’.

The craft session will run from 10.30am to 3.30pm and cost £15.

Participants will create one inch squares with individual designs and then join them together to make a mat or the start of a larger piece for a book cover.

To book and for more information, go to www.alfordcraftmarket.co.uk, visit the Alford Craft Market Shop or call 01507 463341 (daytime only).

BURGH LE MARSH

* Christian Institute

The Christian Institute is holding a meeting at the Burgh Baptist Community Church on Tuesday, October 22, at 7.30pm.

A team of staff from the institute will speak on a range of topics, including family, gospel freedom, and gender ideology.

For further information, call Colin on 01754 811260

* Knit and Natter

The Knit and Natter group offers the chance to enhance your needlework or share your skills while meeting new people.

The group meets on Thursdays, from 2-4pm, at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

For more information, call 01754 811260.

* Friendship group

The Phoenix Group offers support and friendship for those facing loneliness from various circumstances, and prayer is available if desired. The group also enjoy outings to different venues and guest speakers from time to time.

Meetings are held on Wednesdays from 10.30am to 12pm, at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

For more information contact Sue on 01754 762098.

* Dance exercise

The Dance Fit group on Wednesday afternoons offers music and fitness at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Dance yourself fit to a variety of music from 2-3pm, and step lively for line dancing from 3-4pm. Beginners’ tuition is available.

For more information, call 01754 810105.

* Parish nursing

Burgh Baptist Community Church hosts a coffee morning and parish nurse session every Friday from 10am to 12pm.

Visit parish nurse Adele Pratt for health advice, a blood pressure check and tips on weight management and wellbeing.

No appointment necessary.

The team is also available for support and prayer if desired. Scones and hot drinks are available, along with a warm welcome.

Burgh Baptist Community Church now also hosts a parish nurse session on Tuesday from 2-4pm at Burgh Library and Community Hub. No appointments necessary.

* Concert

Louth Male Voice Choir are holding a concert in Burgh Church on Friday, October 18, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £8, which including refreshments, and are available on the door.

Enquiries to Father Terry on 810216

* Messy Church

The next Messy Church session takes place on Saturday, October 19, at 2pm.

There will be crafts, activities, worship, and food.

It is free to take part and everyone is welcome.

CROFT MARSH

* Women’s Institute

The speaker for the latest meeting of Croft Marsh and District Women’s Institute was James Simpson, from Lincolnshire Bat Rescue.

James gave insight into the life cycle of bats and the variety of species that exist, and also answered questions about the winged mammal.

There was also an opportunity for members to get up close and personal with bats.

SKEGNESS

* Walk

The Mark’s Tuesday Walks meets for its next session at the Crown Hotel, in Drummond Road, on Tuesday, October 22, at 10am.

Walks last until 11am and are followed by tea and coffee.

STICKFORD

* Prize bingo

Prize Bingo will be held at Stickford Community Centre on Mondays, October 21 and 28.

Doors open at 6.45pm and play starts at 7.30pm.

Everyone is welcome to come to this friendly village bingo.

Refreshments will be available during the break.

* History

Stickford Local History Group will hold its next meeting tomorrow (Thursday, October 17).

It will take place in Stickford Community Centre at 7.30pm.

The speaker this month is Mike Myers, who will be giving an illustrated talk about the history of Myers Bakery, in Horncastle.

Admission is priced at £1 for members, £2.50 otherwise, which includes refreshments.

Everyone is welcome to come to the talk.

WAINFLEET ST MARY

* Harvest

Harvest Thanksgiving will take place in St Mary’s Church, Wainfleet St Mary, at 3pm on Sunday, October 20.

All are welcome to attend.

