Celebration of heritage along Skegness coast

The wealth of heritage along the Skegness coast has been celebrated over the weekend.

Places of interest that are not usually publicly accessible or would normally charge a fee were open for free as part of a number of Heritage Open days across the county.

Heritage Open Day at Church Farm Museum, Skegness. From left, Lily-Mai Garner-Jones 7, Emma Garner-Jones, George Garner-Jones 4, Stewart Garner-Jones, Cade Cooling 9, Stan Garner-Jones. ANL-190916-131236001

The Village Church Farm museum was open on both days, with a family fun day on the Sunday.

There were a number of charity stalls - including the Scouts and Gay Pride - and the Village Church Farm raised £400 for their funds.

Gunby Hall held its heritage open day on Sunday, attracting 751 visitors, with many taking along their dogs.

Visitors were able to enjoy exploring three floors of the house and eight acres of gardens.

Heritage Open Day at Church Farm Museum, Skegness. Volunteer Mike Walton with steam engine, Bob. ANL-190916-131313001

Heritage Open Day at Church Farm Museum, Skegness.. From left, Sylvia Marsden-Bennett, Imogen Marsden, Joy Marsden. ANL-190916-131522001

Heritage Open Day at Church Farm Museum, Skegness. . Volunteer Maria Hansford in a Victorian school room. ANL-190916-131555001